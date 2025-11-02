Eason ended Saturday's 128-101 win over the Celtics with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one block over 20 minutes.

Eason connected on four three-pointers, putting together another serviceable performance. Outside of a 22-point effort in a win over Brooklyn, Eason has failed to reach any great heights thus far. Through five games, he is averaging 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers. He currently sits outside the top 150 in standard leagues, making him a nice buy-low candidate.