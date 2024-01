Eason is questionable for Monday's game versus the Pistons due to left lower leg soreness.

Eason missed two games in mid-December with this same injury, but he's since played in four straight games while carrying questionable tags into each. Presumably, he'll be ready to do the same versus Detroit. The Rockets could potentially get Jabari Smith (ankle) back Monday with the second-year forward carrying a questionable tag, but Eason is likely to maintain a significant role.