Eason (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

The Rockets continue to manage Eason's playing time due to a lower left leg injury. If the 23-year-old suits up Monday, he'll likely sit out of the second leg of the club's back-to-back set against the Pacers on Tuesday. He hasn't played in both halves of a back-to-back set since Nov. 26-27. Over his last five outings (four starts), Eason has averaged 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals across 29.2 minutes per contest.