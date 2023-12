Eason is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to left lower leg soreness.

Eason has been dealing with a left lower leg injury throughout the season, but he has missed just one game over his last 13, which bodes well for his chances to suit up on Monday. Eason is averaging 6.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances.