Eason (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's preseason game against Utah, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason started Monday's preseason opener against Atlanta for Kevin Durant (rest), finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes. Coach Ime Udoka said he'll see how Eason feels before a decision is made. Eason struggled with injuries during the 2024-25 campaign, so it's not a surprise to see the team exercise some caution.