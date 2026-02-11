default-cbs-image
Eason is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to injury maintenance.

A maintenance day is on the table for Eason for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Eason is held out, the Rockets will need players such as Josh Okogie and Jae'Sean Tate to step up on the wings.

