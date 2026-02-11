Rockets' Tari Eason: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eason is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to injury maintenance.
A maintenance day is on the table for Eason for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Eason is held out, the Rockets will need players such as Josh Okogie and Jae'Sean Tate to step up on the wings.
More News
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Erupts for season-high 26 in win•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Off injury report for Saturday•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Listed questionable Thursday•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Grabs 10 boards in win•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Not listed on injury report•