Eason delivered 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 134-96 win over the Spurs.

Eason turned heads with his play during the preseason opener, as he led the Rockets in both points and rebounds while also contributing in each of the five major categories. The 17th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, it seems Eason has done enough in recent months to secure a rotation role in a rebuilding Rockets team.