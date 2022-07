Eason averaged 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in five Summer League games.

Eason averaged a double-double in an impressive Summer League campaign. His ability to stretch the floor and provide energy on defense stood out as well. The Rockets are very thin in their frontcourt, and Eason should join fellow first-round pick Jabari Smith Jr. as key rotation pieces.