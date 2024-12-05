Eason (concussion) won't play in Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Eason nabbed a double-double in Tuesday's victory, but he picked up a concussion during the contest. While he's sidelined, Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate could see more action. Eason's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Records double-double from bench•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Held scoreless in win•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Goes for 22 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Collects career-high six steals•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Well-rounded performance in loss•
-
Rockets' Tari Eason: Sees just 18 minutes•