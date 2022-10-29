Eason totaled four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Eason managed very little during his 15 minutes on the floor, continuing what has been a frustrating start to the season. Seen as a potential breakout candidate, Eason was taken in the final rounds of most drafts, on the back of strong performances in both the Summer League and the preseason. Unfortunately, his role has not eventuated as hoped and at this stage, he should be viewed as more of a stash candidate for those who can afford an unproductive roster spot.