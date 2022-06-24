Eason was selected by the Rockets with the No. 17 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Houston views Eason as the best defender in the draft, and the Rockets certainly need help on that side of the ball. He should be able to play multiple positions on the wing for the rebuilding squad. As a sophomore, he made 35.9 percent of his 2.4 three-point attempts per game while shooting an impressive 5.7 free-throw attempts on 80.3 percent in just 24.4 minutes. He'll likely need to increase his volume of threes to reach his full potential, but his great defense and ability to draw fouls gives him a high floor.