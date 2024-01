Eason recorded 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 136-113 win over the Pistons.

Eason led all Rockets bench players in scoring while adding a team-high-tying steals mark en route to finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a blowout win. Eason has tallied 15 or more points in four games this season, all of which have occurred over his last 10 outings.