Eason tallied 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Raptors.

Eason continues to impress, putting together another well-rounded performance. Off the back of a strong Summer League campaign, Eason has been arguably the most impressive rookie thus far during the preseason. He is perfectly placed on a young Rockets team striving for lottery balls. His exact role to begin the season remains unclear, although he will almost certainly be a regular part of the rotation. Given the upside here, he makes for a viable pick to close out drafts.