Eason posted 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 121-108 loss to the Warriors.

Eason drew a spot start with Alperen Sengun (illness) sidelined and posted team highs in points, rebounds and steals. The rookie's 21 points were also a season high and marked his third outing with at least 20 points. He now has seven double-doubles, including two with at least 20 points and 12 rebounds. The four steals were one shy of his career-high mark, and Eason now has 20 games with multiple steals and three with at least four swipes. When Eason plays at least 25 minutes (15 games), he's averaging 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.