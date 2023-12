Eason (lower leg) is probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Although Eason continues to deal with left lower leg soreness, he'll likely be able to suit up in the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. He's scored in double figures in four consecutive matchups, averaging 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.8 minutes per game.