Eason recorded 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot over 28 minutes in a preseason loss to Miami on Monday.

Eason saw plenty of court time in the exhibition game and took advantage of the opportunity with his third straight impressive performance. The double-double was his second of the preseason, and he's averaging 20.7 points, 10.0 boards and 1.7 steals through three contests thus far. Eason is in a good spot with Houston to see ample opportunity as a rookie, so he's an intriguing late-round target in fantasy drafts given his standout play early on.