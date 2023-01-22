Eason logged 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Rockets fell to their 13th straight loss Saturday, although at least we got to see more than 20 minutes for Eason. Moving into the starting lineup for the first time in his career, Eason certainly didn't disappoint. The lack of defensive production was a little underwhelming, but the fact he came within one rebound of his second career double-double should be seen as a positive. There is no word on how long Jabari Smith will be out with his ankle injury, but until he does return, Eason is worth taking a flier on, especially if he sticks in the starting lineup.