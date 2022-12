Eason registered nine points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Magic.

Eason turned in one of his more disappointing performances in recent memory, continuing what has been a frustrating season for fantasy managers. Despite a demonstrated ability to contribute across multiple categories, his playing time remains underwhelming, to the point where he should be viewed as more of a luxury stash than a viable 12-team asset.