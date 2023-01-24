Eason ended with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 119-114 victory over the Timberwolves.

Eason fell just one rebound shy of a double-double, but he made the most of his shooting chances in his second straight start. He also impressed on the defensive end by racking up three steals and a pair of blocks. The 21-year-old has put up decent numbers in his two starts of the 2022-23 campaign, but he'll likely head back to the bench as soon as either Kevin Porter (foot) or Jabari Smith (ankle) return to action, which could happen as early as Wednesday against the Wizards.