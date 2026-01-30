default-cbs-image
Eason (leg) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks.

Eason sat out Thursday's win over the Hawks with that game coming as the second in a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Saturday evening. Eason's return will likely result in Josh Okogie heading back to the second unit.

