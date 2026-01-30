This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Rockets' Tari Eason: Not listed on injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Eason (leg) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks.
Eason sat out Thursday's win over the Hawks with that game coming as the second in a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Saturday evening. Eason's return will likely result in Josh Okogie heading back to the second unit.