Eason (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Eason sat out Friday's win over Detroit -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- due to right ankle injury management. However, he's set to return to the lineup Monday. The 24-year-old forward has appeared in just two of Houston's past eight games, averaging 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists across 24.0 minutes per contest off the bench over that stretch.