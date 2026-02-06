Eason (lower leg) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City.

Eason sat out Thursday's loss to the Hornets -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left lower leg injury management. However, he'll return to action against the Thunder. Over his last five appearances (all starts), the 24-year-old forward has averaged 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.8 minutes per contest.