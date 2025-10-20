Eason (rest) is off the Rockets' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Eason sat out Thursday's preseason finale, though he's set to return for the Rockets' regular-season opener. The 24-year-old forward is expected to provide a spark off the bench in the 2025-26 campaign. Over 57 regular-season appearances (16 starts) last season, he averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks across 24.9 minutes per game.