Rockets' Tari Eason: Off injury report for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eason (rest) is off the Rockets' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Eason sat out Thursday's preseason finale, though he's set to return for the Rockets' regular-season opener. The 24-year-old forward is expected to provide a spark off the bench in the 2025-26 campaign. Over 57 regular-season appearances (16 starts) last season, he averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks across 24.9 minutes per game.