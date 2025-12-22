Eason (lower leg) tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 16 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 125-124 overtime loss to the Kings.

Eason made his first appearance for the Rockets since Nov. 14, after he had initially been sidelined due to a right oblique strain before having his return further delayed when he experienced general soreness in his left lower leg during the ramp-up process. The fourth-year forward was able to avoid a major setback due to the latter issue and excelled in his return Sunday, with his 16-point effort fueled by some red-hot shooting from downtown. A career 36.8 percent shooter from long distance, Eason shouldn't be relied upon to make a regular impact in that area, but he's proven to be an excellent per-minute contributor in the rebounds, steals and blocks categories. Eason could see his playing time tick up slightly in future games, though he'll have a ceiling on his minutes upside while the likes of Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun are all available in the Houston frontcourt.