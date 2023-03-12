Eason finished Saturday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes.

Eason had picked up at least 25 minutes in each of the previous seven games while logging more time at small forward, but he failed to reach that benchmark Saturday. The rookie still made his mark with efficient scoring and lights-out shooting from three-point range, and his minutes count likely would have been higher had he not accrued five fouls. In spite of the downturn in minutes Saturday, Eason's rest-of-season outlook still appears to be promising.