Eason (lower leg) won't play Sunday against the Celtics, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Head coach Ime Udoka ruled Eason out from the back-to-back set entirely, and he continues to recover from a nagging lower leg injury. Eason hasn't stepped on the court since Jan. 1, and his next chance to play after this back-to-back set will come against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.