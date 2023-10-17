Eason will be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Spurs due to a lower left leg bruise, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
It's unclear as to when Eason suffered the injury, but he was spotted in street clothes prior to Monday's tipoff. Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green could be in line for additional minutes with Eason out of commission.
