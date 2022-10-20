Eason accumulated eight points (4-6 FG) and seven rebounds across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to Atlanta.

Eason proved capable of being a per-minute stats machine during the preseason, but coach Stephen Silas seems hesitant to give the rookie significant minutes. What's more concerning for fantasy managers who drafted Eason is that Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) didn't play. Once he's back in the fold, Eason's minutes could be reduced. In deep formats, he's a hold -- the upside is too high -- but fantasy managers in standard leagues need to keep a close eye on the situation.