Eason posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Making his third straight start in place of Kevin Durant (ankle), Eason stepped up once again after he delivered 20 points in Game 4. The fourth-year forward is averaging 13.8 points, 7.0 boards, 2.4 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.6 threes in the first round so far, but the Rockets are still holding out hope Durant could return before the end of the series. If that happens Friday for Game 6, Smith would get bumped back to the second unit.