Eason finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 133-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Eason was efficient from the field and active on the glass en route to his second consecutive double-double. The former LSU star has been effective off the bench and averaged 10.7 points with 6.4 rebounds per contest across 11 outings in February.