Eason finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Despite coming off the bench, Eason saw his most minutes since a Jan. 28 start and posted his fifth double-double of the campaign. The rookie first-round pick continues to garner a backup role to fellow rookie Jabari Smith, which has limited Eason's overall fantasy potential this season. However, the LSU product is still capable of strong performances on any given night and is averaging 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.2 minutes over his last 15 games.