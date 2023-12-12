Eason accumulated 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 93-82 victory over the Spurs.

Eason had his best outing of the season by a wide margin Monday, racking up the first double-double of the campaign and scoring a season-high mark in points as well. Eason logged more than 25 minutes for the first time in 2023-24, but he won't have any kind of fantasy appeal unless he finds a way to reach those numbers on a more regular basis.