Eason produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, two steals and one block across 21 minutes of Tuesday's 130-128 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Eason made his third appearance of the preseason Tuesday and saw his biggest workload yet -- the Rockets have been ramping him up slowly after an injury-plagued 2024-25 season. If the preseason is any indication, Eason looks to be in mid-season form and projects to see minutes in the mid-to-high 20s as a key member of the second unit this season.