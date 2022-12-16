Eason is likely to play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers after suffering a left ankle sprain, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Eason has yet to miss a game this season and he will likely maintain that streak Saturday given his probable tag. In his last six games, he has averaged 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.2 minutes per game.