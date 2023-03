Eason provided 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 151-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Eason was one of the few bright spots for the Rockets as they were run out of the building by the Grizzlies, conceding 151 points. Eason is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals over the past four games and figures to see elevated workloads and usage in the final couple weeks.