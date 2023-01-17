Eason accumulated nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block across 20 minutes during Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers.

Eason was Houston's most productive reserve in Monday's loss, leading the team's bench in scoring, rebounds and blocks. Five of his boards came on the offensive end, tying his season-high mark. Though Eason's playing time and numbers aren't adequate to make him a must-roster player in fantasy, the rookie has flashed the potential to be a valuable contributor to a young Rockets squad. He's blocked at least one shot in five of his past six contests and is averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 54.5 percent from the field in just 18.0 minutes per game over that stretch.