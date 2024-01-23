Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said Eason (lower leg) was a partial participant in Tuesday's practice, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

While Eason still seems likely to miss a 12th straight game Wednesday versus the Trail Blazers due to left lower leg injury management, the second-year forward's ability to practice in some fashion offers hope that he's closing in on a return to game action. Even if Eason remains out Wednesday, he'll have a good chance at suiting up Friday in Charlotte if he's able to put in a full practice Thursday. Eason's eventual return will likely leave fewer minutes available at forward for Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate.