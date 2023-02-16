Eason posted 10 points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 133-96 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Rockets struggled as a unit in this game, and Eason salvaged his fantasy stat line by making six of his 10 attempts from the charity stripe. The former LSU star has been making the most of his minutes off the bench of late, as he has scored in double digits in four of his eight February contests despite averaging just 19.3 minutes per game in that span. The hope is that Eason, who had five fouls Wednesday night, will step into a larger, more consistent role after the All-Star break. In the six games this season in which he's played at least 25 minutes, the rookie is averaging 15.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.