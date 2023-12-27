Eason (leg) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Eason has appeared in back-to-back games after a two-game absence due to a leg injury, averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 23.0 minutes. However, he may take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set after tallying 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Indiana. If Eason joins Dillon Brooks (oblique) on the sidelines, Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green would be candidates for increased roles.