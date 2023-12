Eason is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to an illness.

Eason is a key part of the second unit for Houston. Over his last five games, he has averaged 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 18.5 minutes per game. If he's unable to play Wednesday, we could see more of Jae'Sean Tate.