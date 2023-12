Eason is questionable to play Friday against the 76ers due to soreness in his lower left leg.

Eason will likely be a game-time call, but the Rockets can't afford to lose another wing player due to injury since Dillon Brooks (oblique) has already been ruled out as well. Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are all candidates to see extended minutes in the event Tate is ruled out.