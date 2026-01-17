Eason (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

Eason has missed the Rockets' last four games due to a right ankle sprain, but the fourth-year pro has an opportunity to return for Sunday's contest. His return would likely result in Josh Okogie reverting to the bench. Across his eight outings prior to his injury, Eason averaged 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks over 26.1 minutes per game.