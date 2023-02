Eason registered eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 123-104 loss to Philadelphia.

Eason's fantasy managers were probably hoping for more from him considering the Rockets dumped Eric Gordon at the trade deadline. However, Eason's role hasn't increased yet, and his workload Monday was his highest since Feb. 4 when he saw 25 minutes. For at least the short term, Eason is more of a defensive specialist in fantasy formats.