Eason closed Monday's 120-110 win over Atlanta with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 33 minutes.

Eason was strong again Monday, continuing his impressive start to the season. Forgetting about his first game of the season, in which he was ejected, Eason has put up solid averages of 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 combined steals and blocks over his past three outings. However, much of his recent production has come with other players sidelined, which does raise some concerns regarding his role when the team is healthy. For now, he is a must-roster player, with a likely re-evaluation period coming in the next week.