Eason ended Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Warriors with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes.

Eason saw extended playing time in the blowout loss, piecing together the first double-double of his career. While this was a strong performance on the surface, the lack of peripheral production has to be accounted for. Despite some clear upside, Eason's role is far too inconsistent to warrant the attention of standard league managers, other than as a luxury stash for anyone sitting atop their standings.