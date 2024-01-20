Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said Eason (lower leg) won't play Saturday versus the Jazz nor Sunday versus the Celtics, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason had already been ruled out for Saturday's game heading into the day, but Udoka confirmed the second-year forward isn't on track to return to action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. He'll likely need to put in a full practice Tuesday to have a realistic chance at being available for the Rockets' matchup with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.