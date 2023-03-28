Eason finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes in Monday's 137-115 loss to the Knicks.

Jae'Sean Tate (knee) missed his fifth game in a row Monday, and his continued absence has paved the way for Eason to see more run behind starting small forward Kenyon Martin in addition to filling his usual duties as the top backup to starting power forward Jabari Smith. In those five games, Eason has played no fewer than 27 minutes, averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.4 assists and 0.8 three-pointers while shooting 54.7 percent from the field. The non-contending Rockets could choose to hold Tate out for the rest of the season, so Eason looks like he'll continue to remain worthy of rostering in most leagues over the next two weeks.