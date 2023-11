Eason (leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Eason hasn't played since an Oct.11 preseason contest against Indiana as he overcomes a stress fracture in his left leg. Coach Ime Udoka said that Eason will practice Tuesday, which puts him on track to return Wednesday or Friday against New Orleans, barring any type of setback.