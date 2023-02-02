Eason isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Alperen Sengun will replace Eason in the starting five Wednesday. The rookie forward is averaging 13.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.0 minutes across his three starts this season.
