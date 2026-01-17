Rockets' Tari Eason: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eason (ankle) won't play Friday versus the Timberwolves.
Eason is set to miss his fourth consecutive game, but he does appear to be getting close, as Friday was the first time he'd received the "questionable" tag since going down with the ankle injury. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pelicans, and for now, he should be considered questionable for that one.
